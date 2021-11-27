‘Illegal’ HMDA fencing issue resolved

Hyderabad: Residents of Hakeempet and surrounding areas have been facing inconvenience due to raising of "illegal" fencing by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), as several connecting by-lanes were closed. On Friday, a joint inspection was conducted by MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, along with officials of HMDA, Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management and Revenue department to resolve the issue. After the inspection, it was decided to give 10-12 ft road in colony by-lanes and five ft for the road towards the mosque to avoid inconvenience to residents. The residents said that in the by-lanes of Hakeempet, which included the government school, Masjid-e-Omar Farooq lane, Zia Public School, New Hakeempet Budfire range and surrounding areas, connecting to the road were closed by raising of fencing.

Shaik Nizam of Hakeempet said, "For last few days officials started raising fencing in the area; most colony roads were closed; there was no place even to walk. Residents were forced to take a long route to reach the road," he added. Mohammed Layeeq, another resident said, "Due to the fencing the road to the mosque was also closed; those going for prayers were also facing inconvenience. We gave a representation to the area MLA to stop the work and allow space for roads."

According to Nanal Nagar corporator Mohammed Naseeruddin, raising of the fencing was started by the HMDA recently, as the land belongs to it. The fencing resulted in blocking of passage for residents. "After receiving complaints from them, in a recent inspection by the MLA it was found that the roads were closed and residents were facing problems. He raised represented the issue to HMDA chief B L Santosh.