Illegal horse race racket busted in Hyderabad, 5 held

The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Rachakonda along with the Meerpet police on Thursday busted an illegal horse race betting racket and arrested five people. Around Rs 42 lakh and gadgets, altogether worth Rs 43 lakh were seized from them.



According to the police, the gang was organising horse betting by creating two WhatsApp groups through which they would contact the customers.



The arrested persons were Thirumal Reddy Joji Reddy (42), a businessman and organiser from Meerpet, A Joseph Reddy (39), an accountant and sub-organiser from Miyapur, Franklin Koma Reddy (39), an accountant from Himayathnagar, B Madhav Reddy (47), a punter from Champapet and D Ramchandra Reddy (52), a private employee and punter from Kukatpally.



Another suspect, Pratap Reddy, has gone absconding.



Acting on a tip-off, the police raided Joji Reddy's house and nabbed them while they were organising betting on a Bengaluru Race. They were handed over to the Meerpet police for investigation.