Illegal properties HYDRAzed, 43 acres of land ‘freed’ in city

Hyderabad: The HYDRA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency) formed by the State government to liberate water bodies from the encroachers is in full swing in cracking whip on the encroachments.The organisation on Sunday has given a report stating that it had taken up demolitions at 18 places,recovering 43 acres of land.

According to the officials, for the past few days, HYDRA has been taking action against illegal constructions in Hyderabad. The HYDRA authorities along with the GHMC personnel on Saturday demolished the N Convention Centre of film star Akkineni Nagarjuna. However, after the completion of the demolition, the High Court gave stay orders on it.

According to the report, it had taken up demolition drives at 18 places in the city. The demolitions were carried out at places where the illegal constructions have come up at buffer zones and FTLs of lakes. The officials have said that they have demolished the constructions belonging to Pallam Raju, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Sunil Reddy and others.

Listing out the details, the officials said that they have taken up demolition of Plot No 30 (Lotus Pond) of Film Nagar Co-operative society. The officials said that there was encroachment of Park and recovered 0.16 acres of land. The officials razed down a construction in Mansoorabad, Sahara Estate Road on the allegations of road encroachment, fencing to road widening area in the Hayathnagar circle of GHMC and recovered 0.2 acres of land.

Similarly, the officials removed encroachment from the park, ACC sheet shed and compound wall in Mithila Nagar, Road No. 12 in Banjara Hills, recovering 1.4 acres of land. Encroachments were removed on a Nala where there was a RCC slab at BJR Nagar recovering five acres of land.

They have recovered 3.5 acres alleging encroachment of lake by placing asbestos sheet roof structures in Chintal Lake at Survey No 329 of Gajularamaram alleging that the local BRS leader Ratnakaram Sai Raju encroached the land. There is also a mention of 0.18 acres of Park encroachment by Khairatabad MLA DanamNagender in Nandagiri Hills, Road No 69, Jubilee Hills. The officials claimed recovery of 12 acres of land by MIM MLA Mohd Mubeen building five floors and MLC Mirza RahmatBaig two storied building at Bam RuknUd-Dowla Lake, Rajendranagar.

The officials informed that 15.2 acres of land was recovered from Gandipet Lake, Khanapur and Gandipet, Chilkur by removing encroachments belonging to Pallam Raju 's brother Pallam Anand (ORO sports), Congress Party. Kaveri seeds owner & Ex TTD Member GV Bhasker Rao. Sunil Reddy (Contested MLA candidate, BJP, Manthani constituency) and Anupama, wife of Srinivas (Pro-kabaddi owner).