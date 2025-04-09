Illegal structures in Kokapet razed amid tight security

Hyderabad: Amid tight security, the revenue officials on Tuesday demolished illegal constructions in survey no 100 of Kokapet. The demolition drive was taken following reports of encroachment on government land, where commercial complexes were allegedly being built without proper authorisation.

Acting on multiple complaints from local residents, on Tuesday the authorities of Gandipet Revenue Department reached the site early in the day and took up the demolition drive with the necessary machinery in the presence of heavy police deployment. The complete area was cordoned off as security was tightened to prevent any untoward incident during the operation.

According to officials, unauthorised construction of business complexes had begun on the encroached land. The demolition began as per official directives to reclaim public land and prevent further encroachments.

The authorities have warned that further illegal structures in the area will also be dealt with strictly.