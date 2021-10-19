Illegal trade of PDS rice thriving in Rangareddy

Hyderabad: As the poor keep on selling the PDS rice being distributed free of cost from fair price (FP) shops to them, the incidents of illegal PDS rice transportation have significantly increased in Rangareddy district, especially in Rajendranagar area under Saroornagar circle that keep the officials busy all the time chasing the vehicles. The intensity of such incidents could be measured with the number of cases registered in the last two months wherein the officials of Civil Supplies were seen pulling over vehicles full of PDS rice one after the other.



According official data secured from district civil supplies officials, nearly 23 cases were booked in September and October, wherein a total 635.8 quintals of PDS rice was seized at different locations.

While 18 (6-A) cases were booked in September besides recovery of 606.45 quintals of PDS rice from different areas under Rangareddy district, another 5 to 6 cases were booked between October 1 and 18 with the seizure of 29.35 quintals of PDS rice. Interestingly, the Rajendranagar area under Saroornagar circle alone witnessed 11 (6-A) cases in the last 20 days where 334.45 quintals of PDS rice was seized. According to Assistant Civil Supply Officer Saroornagar Circle Balasaroja, "Between September 15 and October 8, a total of 11 cases of infringement have been booked confiscating a total 334.45 quintals of PDS rice illegally transported from different areas.

Fine to the tune of Rs 4.67 lakh has been imposed beside booking cases during the same period." It is said that most of the illegal PDS rice that is marking into the shady markets is coming through Katedan area where most of the companies are existing and the rice being purchased from poor people is getting diverted to these areas before transporting the rice to other neighbouring States.

People, mostly from slum areas of Rajendranagar, sell out the rice they bought free of cost from the local fare price shops to illegal rice traders at a price of Rs 6 to Rs 8 per kilo. The illegal traders, on the other hand, transport it to Karnataka and Maharashtra where the grain fetch them higher rates.

"There are a lot of companies, especially in Katedan area, from where the PDS rice makes into shady markets through different routes. As the areas considered sensitive due to illegal nature of trade and the cantankerous people being harbored there, we cannot penetrate into such a volatile area without the support of vigilance teams. As such, we largely count on tipping off from insider to square off the activities before pulling over the vehicles," Balasaroja explained.