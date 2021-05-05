IMD forecasts rains for next two days in Telangana

Next two days in Telangana are likely to be pleasing as the Indian Meteorological Department predicted rainfall for the next two days. The weathermen attributed the reason to the trough from west vidarbha region to interior Karnataka covering Kerala at 0.9 kilometre from the sea level.

"The change in the weather will lead to the rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lighting. Some areas may also witness hailstorms accompanied by the gusty winds," the IMD said.

Several districts including Hyderabad witnessed rainfall on Tuesday bringing down the temperature by 3 degree Celsius. On Monday, the western and central parts of Hyderabad received 50mm of rainfall. Patancheru, Serilingampally, Gachibowli, MLA colony, Banjara Hills and Nampally witnessed heavy rainfall.