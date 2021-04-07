IMD predicts rainfall in Telangana today

In a respite from heat to the citizens, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in some parts of Telangana due to the trough formed from interior Tamil Nadu to interior Karnataka.

Districts like Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Warangal town, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy and Vikarabad. However, dry weather conditions will prevail in the state in the next two days.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm is expected to lash Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Warangal town, Warangal village, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nizamabad and Sangareddy.