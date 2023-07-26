Live
- Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passing forest conservation bill amid oppn protest over Manipur
- Creative synergies that have made history in the Hindi film industry
- ‘Bro’ tickets getting sold as hotcakes; proves Power Star stamina
- The power of experimental learning in developing soft skills
- Godavari river overflows at Bhadrachalam, first warning issued
- It's a celebration time for cricket enthusiasts
- Dhoni’s debut production “LGM – Let’s Get Married” clears censor with clean U
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestants enter new magical garden abandoning all diplomacy
- Official: Ram Charan to release ‘Bholaa Shankar’ theatrical trailer
- Janhvi expresses gratitude towards Sajid Nadiadwala for giving her ‘Bawaal’
Just In
IMD sounds red alert for Telangana State, forecasts heavy rain for 3 days
- IMD issues red alert in several districts of Telangana
- To cause massive water pooling on roads and low-lying areas
- Orange alert in few other districts of the State
Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad has issued a red alert warning of extremely heavy rainfall in several districts of Telangana for the next three days (till July 28).
While there is a heavy to very heavy rainfall (orange alert) warning on Tuesday, IMD, Hyderabad has issued a red alert for the next three days between Wednesday and Friday for several districts including Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts.
The heavy to very heavy rainfall alert (orange alert) was issued for Mulugu, BhadradriKothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jangaon, Siddipet, BhadradriKothagudem, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nalgonda, Hyderabad, Medchal, Malkajgiri, and Mahabubnagar.
Interacting with newspersons on Tuesday, the director, IMD-Hyderabad, Nagaratna said that Telangana is likely to receive widespread rain over most of the places in the next 4 to 5 days. “At present, the weather situations indicate that there is an upper air cyclonic circulation over west-central bay and its adjoining areas, and this upper air circulation is likely to intensify wind towards low-pressure areas during the next 24 hours. This is extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level,” she said.
The red alert is likely to cause massive water pooling on roads and low-lying areas. Traffic congestion, wet and slippery roads, trees, and electric poles getting uprooted could also create electricity, water, and other social disturbances for a few hours, along with drainage clogging.