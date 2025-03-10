Implement electoral promises given to employees: TSUTF

Hyderabad: The TSUTF State Committee demanded the State government for implementation of its promises made to the employees in its election manifesto. It said that even after 15 months of the new government coming to power, the promises made to employees in the election manifesto have not been implemented, which has led to severe dissatisfaction among employees and teachers, said Teacher MLC Alugubelli Narsi Reddy.

Opening the TSUTF State Committee meeting on Sunday, chaired by TSUTF State President Chava Ravi, Narsi Reddy reminded that 20 months have passed since the last PRC expired and that the PRC would be implemented with better fitment within 6 months after coming to power. He said that the employees and teachers are facing severe difficulties and inconvenience due to non-payment of salaries on the first day of the month, non-payment of Pendiraga arrears, GPF, TSGLI surrender leave bills, medical bills, and benefits of retirees for years. He said that it is not reasonable to not pay the dearness allowance (DA) that is due every 6 months, and not to implement the promise given to abolish CPS.

He called on the employees and teachers to be ready for struggles to achieve these. Besides, the TSUTF state president and general secretary said that the 5 DAs in pending should be announced immediately and that the government’s assurance given in the discussions with the JAC that it would pay the various types of accumulated pending dues by March has gone into the trash. He said that the state committee has strongly protested against the delay in the name of a 16-month deadline again. He warned that if the government still does not take any initiative in the matter of pending dues, they will launch a movement. As part of non-financial issues, the CPS policy should be abolished, steps should be taken to implement OPS, and OPS should be implemented immediately as per memo 57 given by the Center to the 2003 DSCs.

The school timetable should be changed so that students do not face any problems in residential schools from the next academic year, the remaining Pandit and PET posts should be upgraded and promoted, the Pandit and PET posts in tribal welfare schools should be upgraded and promoted, and the government should seek service rules clearance to fill the supervisory posts of Deputy EO and MEO posts as well as Diet Lecturers and Lecturers were among the other demands of the committee.