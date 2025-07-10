Implement promises given to Divyangjans: BJP state chief to CM

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana chief N. Ramchander Rao demanded that the state government fulfill its promises outlined in the Congress manifesto released during the 2023 Assembly elections concerning the welfare and development of individuals with disabilities.

In a letter to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, he expressed deep dissatisfaction among various groups due to the non-implementation of these promises, despite the Congress government being in power for almost 18 months.

He noted that the Congress had pledged to increase pensions for the disabled to Rs 6,000, provide financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to those with over 80% disability, and raise monthly pensions for widows, the elderly, and single women under the Cheyutha program to Rs 4,000. However, since these guarantees have not been implemented, many individuals have faced increased financial insecurity. The delay in awarding pensions to newly applied disabled individuals has raised doubts about the government’s sincerity. People had high hopes that these six guarantees would be implemented within 100 days, but “not a single step has been taken so far.”

Given the economic and social challenges faced by disabled individuals across the state, the BJP is demanding immediate action to address these issues. Their key demands include:

Increasing the pension for the disabled to Rs 6,000 per month and to Rs 15,000 for those with more than 80% disability. The implementation should be retroactive to the date of the guarantee, and arrears should be paid; Identifying eligible new applicants and granting them pensions, with arrears calculated and paid from the date of application; Amending the law or issuing an ordinance to provide political reservations for disabled individuals in local body elections; Immediately implementing a 4% reservation in government departments; Releasing the SCD G.O. to fill carry-forward posts and granting the Department for Differently Abled Persons more autonomy, with steps to appoint staff at the district level; Offering free travel for differently abled individuals on RTC buses and ensuring the filling of the 4% backlog posts in RTC, along with implementing a 5% reservation in business complexes. And, allocating land for the establishment of the YRRD Trust and providing funds under the Yadagiri Gutta Devasthanam Board.

Additionally, he requested the extension of various opportunities and programs for the disabled, including: Implementing the IMP_MEPM self-help program loan waiver and providing fresh loan assistance, incentives, solar projects, RTC bus services, and opportunities for Indira Makhila Canteens. Enforcing the HIR policy and establishing Mani Vikas Kendras in every Mandal. Ensuring special protection under Section 92 of the Differently Abled Persons Act in police and judiciary matters.

- Providing health insurance coverage of Rs 50 lakh for every differently abled person and granting job protection to disabled individuals working as Anganwadi teachers and helpers; Appointing experienced disabled persons to government commissions, boards, and nominated positions; Regularizing the services of contract and outsourced disabled persons who participated in the separate Telangana movement, plus providing them with housing sites, Rs 50 lakh grants, and employment opportunities.

Moreover, he called for the immediate formation of an independent commission, a state advisory committee, and district committees under the Differently Abled Persons Law of 2016. He also emphasized that the Cheyutha program for widows, the elderly, and single women should provide a pension of Rs 4,000.

Ramchander Rao warned that if the promises made in the Congress election manifesto are not implemented promptly, the BJP will initiate a public movement to address these issues.