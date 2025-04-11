In report to CEC, govt flags use of AI tools to promote dissent

Hyderabad: The State Government has submitted a “Factual Report” on the felling of the trees in 400 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli near Hyderabad Central University to the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC).

The report explained the development plans taken up in the 400 acres of government lands by the TGIIC and also the conservation of biodiversity. The report also brought to the notice of the empowerment committee on the exploitation of social media by spreading wrong messages on the tree felling by some political forces.

“The extensive use of AI (Artificial Intelligence) tools to misguide people on the conservation of biodiversity was also explained in the report”, sources said. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and Forest officials briefed the committee about the measures which are being taken to preserve natural resources in and around the IT Park which is planned in the lands near the university.

The empowered committee headed by Siddhantha Das inquired about the status of the land ownership and also the role of university and the state government in the preservation of biodiversity in the lands.

TGIIC MD Vishnuvardhan Reddy, DGP Jitender and Revenue officials also cleared the doubts raised by the committee on law and order, arrest of the agitating students in the campus and the measures taken to restore normalcy on the university premises.

The threat to Spotted Deer and Peacocks in the thick green cover of the lands was also discussed in the meeting.

Forest and revenue officials explained the safety measures provided to the wildlife during cutting of the trees.

Sources said the committee sought some more details from the state government on the preservation of nature in the lands before the submission of the report to the Supreme Court which will hear the case on April 24.