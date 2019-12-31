Include Kummaris among BCs at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram

Bagh Lingampally: All India Kulai, Kumbakar Prajapathi Federation president Dommata Venkatesh has demanded that the state government include Kummari community (potters community) in BC list and appealed to all the political parties in the state to allocate seats to this disadvantaged community seats in the forthcoming municipality elections. He was speaking at the association's meeting held here at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram on Monday.

Venkatesh said that the political party which gave more representation to the community would get its support in the forthcoming elections. He demanded that the state government recognise them as priests in local temples and provide pensions to members who are above 50 years. Venkatesh announced that 'Kummari Mahagarjana' programme would be held at Indira Park in the last week of January, demanding special measures for welfare of the community.

The association's Telangana unit president Dharpalli Chandram, general secretary Narlapuram Srinivas, assistant secretary Amaravati Sarangapani, vice president Ramalingam, Samudrala Raju and others attended the meeting.