Independence Day: Defence officials make fool-proof security

Hyderabad: Authorities of Defence forces of the State have made fool-proof security arrangements for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, following a warning from the Central Intelligence Agency. They have declared high alert in and around the areas located around Secunderabad Military station.

The authorities are regulating traffic movement in the area. They have also closed roads in their limits from Thursday 12 am till 6 am of Friday. No ordinary vehicle will be allowed inside the military area.

The Union Defence Minister has issued a statement on the issue, seeking support of people of the State capital in its efforts to stop anti-social elements from committing any acts.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that they had also made fool-proof arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations scheduled to be held on Golconda fort. He said the police were working in complete coordination with all line departments for the successful organisation of the event. Kumar said the police were also holding rehearsals. Officials of GHMC, R and B and police department had visited the fort. The police were taking all steps to avoid any inconvenience to ordinary people living in and around the fort. They would divert the traffic in and around the Golconda Fort.