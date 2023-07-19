  • Menu
I.N.D.I.A treating MIM as untouchable party: Waris Pathan

Says people like Nitish Kumar, Uddhav Thackeray and Mehbooba Mufti have once worked with the BJP

Hyderabad: The MIM party leader and spokesperson Waris Pathan on Wednesday slammed the opposition united I.N.D.I.A for not inviting them to the meeting held in Bengaluru. He asked how can MIM be ignored in the opposition meeting. He said that the 26 opposition parties who claim to be secular parties see them as an untouchable party. He was angry that they were seen as untouchable.

He said that even AIMIM wants to defeat BJP in 2024 polls, but the united opposition are ignoring them. People like Nitish Kumar, Uddhav Thackeray and Mehbooba Mufti have once worked with the BJP. Arvind Kejriwal, who criticized the Congress during the Gujarat assembly elections, is now sitting with the Congress in Bengaluru, he said.

