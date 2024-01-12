India Vs England Test match: Students can watch the match for free at Uppal

Hyderabad : The England team is coming to India for a five-test series against India. The first Test between Team India and England will be held at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad from January 25. Meanwhile, students of government and government-recognised schools in Telangana will be given free admission to this match.

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Arshanapalli Jagan Mohan Rao on Friday inspected the modernisation works of Uppal Stadium. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the students of 6th to 12th standard will be allowed to watch the India-England test match free of charge.

However, the students will not be allowed directly, and the principals of the respective schools will have to send applications, he said. How many students are coming from their school? How many staff are coming? Principals explained that the details should be clearly mentioned in the applications.

HCA President Jagan Mohan Rao explained that they will examine the applications and send complimentary passes to the schools. He said that students coming with complimentary passes should wear school uniform and free food and drinking water facility will be provided to the students.