Indian economy poised to take off: Piyush Goyal

Davos: Asserting that the Indian economy is well-poised to take off, Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said there is a lot of enthusiasm for making investments in the country. Speaking at a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual summit here, the Commerce and Industry Minister also said the government will hold discussions with Britain and European Union on free trade agreements.



Britain is set to leave the European Union by end of January. "Things have once again started showing an uptrend. Economy is well poised to take off from here," Goyal said. According to him, the enthusiasm to make investments in India is infectious.