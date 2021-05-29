Indian Medical Association raises a stink over assault on Virinchi Hospitals doctor

Hyderabad: The Telangana State chapter of the Indian Medical Association on Friday condemned the assault of Dr Dilip Gude of Virinchi Hospitals and the ransacking of the hospital premises, which occurred on May 27.

In a statement issued on Friday, the IMA State unit president Dr D Lava Kumar Reddy and State unit secretary Dr B Narender Reddy stated, "The Indian Medical Association, Telangana State, strongly condemns vandalism and physical assault on doctors and supporting staff of Virinchi Hospitals by a mob of 16 people".

"If they had any grievance, there is a procedure to be followed but instead resorting to physical violence and damaging the hospital property is a criminal offence," they added.

Earlier, the management of the Virinchi Hospitals too released a statement claiming that the incident has caused great stress on the 150 patients undergoing treatment at the hospital for various ailments. Hospital also stated that a formal complaint has been lodged with the police requesting them to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.