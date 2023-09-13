Indian Meteorological Department predicts heavy rains for next 2 days in Telugu States

Hyderabad : It has been raining extensively in Telugu states for two days. In this background, the Meteorological Department has issued a rain forecast for the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The low pressure in North Bay of Bengal has announced moderate to heavy rains for two days. A surface circulation extending up to 7.6 km height is associated with low pressure over the Bay of Bengal.



The IMD has announced that this low pressure is likely to intensify. Monsoon trough continues to strengthen. With the effect of these favorable conditions for rains have been formed. It is already raining in the coastal districts of AP. The Indian Meteorological Department has announced that there is a rain forecast for both the Telugu states till September 17.

It has been announced that there will be light rains and heavy rains in the coast. IMD revealed in the latest weather bulletin that there is a possibility of moderate rain at many places.

Favorable conditions have formed in the Bay of Bengal for rains in AP and Telangana. Due to the effect of low pressure surface period, the coastal districts are receiving heavy rains along with light showers. Low pressure will become stronger in next 24 hours. In this background, the Indian Meteorological Department has announced a yellow alert for the coastal districts.

It is predicted that there will be heavy rains in many places in North Coast and many places in South Coast districts. Weather experts are predicting that there is a chance of thundershowers here and there. Due to the influence of the latest low pressure, gusty winds are blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour along the coast. Anglers are advised to be alert in this context.



If this is the case, the Meteorological Department has revealed that due to the influence of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, there will be rains in Telangana as well. Rains are expected in all the districts of the state including Hyderabad. Moderate to heavy rains are likely to occur in Hyderabad for two more days. The sky is already cloudy in many places.