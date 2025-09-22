  • Menu
Indian Railways launches time-tabled cargo services to boost freight connectivity

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

Hyderabad: Indian Railways has launched scheduled, commodity-specific, time-tabled cargo services to enhance freight connectivity and logistics efficiency.

The new services include the Annapurna Service from Ludhiana to Varanasi for foodgrains, Gati-Vahan Service from Farrukhnagar to Lucknow for automobiles, Niryat Cargo Service from Garhi to Mundra Port for containers, and Anantnag Cement Cargo Service from Roopangarh to Anantnag.

These services have reduced transit times significantly, enabling faster, reliable deliveries. Appreciated by stakeholders like FCI, Suzuki, and cement firms, the initiative ensures predictability, streamlined operations, and improved coordination, strengthening industry, trade, and regional development.

