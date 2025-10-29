IndiGo air hostess Janvi Gupta found dead in city

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, Janvi Gupta, 25, an air hostess with IndiGo Airlines and a resident of Jammu, was found dead by suicide at her Rajendranagar flat in Hyderabad in the early hours following a party with friends.

Janvi, who had moved to Hyderabad four years ago and was staying at Provident Kenworth Apartments, reportedly invited a group of colleagues and a close friend, a fellow airline captain, to her apartment on the night of October 24.

According to police, the group partied into the night. Around 4 AM, Janvi went into her room and did not return. After she failed to respond to calls for nearly 40 minutes, her friends forced the door open and found her hanging from a noose. Despite being rushed to a private hospital, Janvi was declared dead on arrival.

The Rajendranagar police registered a case under suspicious death and began a probe. Investigators seized Janvi’s mobile phone for digital analysis to determine if any clues or communications precipitated her decision. Authorities have not recovered any suicide note, and initial questioning of friends and housemates has not revealed any apparent motive.

Police are closely examining the circumstances leading up to her death, mainly focusing on possible stressors related to her personal life or work environment. Her mother, who flew to Hyderabad after being informed, confirmed Janvi had been coping with depression for the past few months but did not suspect foul play or blame anyone for the incident.

Janvi, the eldest of three siblings, had maintained daily contact with her family in Jammu, who did not notice any alarming signs before her death. Her body was released to her family following a postmortem, as the investigation into her death continues.

Police are awaiting forensic reports and digital evidence analysis to rule out other angles or confirm suicide conclusively. Authorities are also counselling housemates and friends to understand the events of the party and Janvi’s mental state.