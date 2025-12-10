Infiltration thefts: Domestic workers fuelled jewellery thefts surge in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is grappling with a sharp rise in jewellery thefts perpetrated by domestic workers, many of whom are migrants from Nepal and Bihar, targeting affluent homes for gold and cash hauls worth crores.Key incidents expose a worrying pattern. In April 2025, two Nepalese helpers allegedly drugged a Kacheguda businessman and his wife, fleeing with 1 kg of gold and Rs 70 lakh cash. More recently, in November, a Nepalese domestic aid in Secunderabad's Gun Rock helped a gang rob 75-year-old Giri of 20 tolas of gold Rs 50 lakh and Rs 25 lakh cash.

Just days ago, on 6 December, Tolichowki police arrested 39-year-old local maid Madhuri Anuradha for stealing Rs 5 lakh in gold from her employer Rana Tabassum, recovering 29 grams, including chains and bangles.Other cases include a couple from Bihar looting Rs 2 crore in Narayanguda, Sabhia Begum pocketing 30 tolas Rs 30 lakhfor debts, and Nandini Kamble swiping Rs 8.7 lakh in Goshamahal. These strikes often involve accomplices, drugging, or quick trust-building via unverified agencies.

Many culprits hail from Nepal or Bihar, exploiting Hyderabad's migrant influx amid booming tech hubs like Gachibowli. Fake maid agencies reportedly charge Rs 25,000-30,000 upfront, then vanish after payment, or supply thieves who scout for valuables in days. A murder by helpers in Kukatpally underscores the violent escalation in such crimes.

Hyderabad police are swiftly recovering loot, as seen in the Tolichowki case, but warn jewellers against buying stolen gold. DCP North S Rashmi Perumal threatened strict action and mandated CCTV and staff background checks for all jewellery establishments. Cases related to theft and robbery are being registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Experts urge homeowner background verifications to stem the trend.