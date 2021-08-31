Informative articles & interesting features says writer Aruna Ravikumar

Readers are addicted to their newspapers and convinced of the veracity of news only when they get it from their paper.

Newspapers thrive because of their loyal readers and it is very difficult for newspapers to capture the market.

The fact that 'The Hans India' paper has been able to do this successfully and has completed a decade since its launch shows that it has captured the interest of readers.

It has sustained their interest over the years through balanced reporting, informative articles and interesting features.

As a person who is both a contributor and reader, I am happy to note its progress. Good luck to the paper on its milestone

Aruna Ravikumar,

Writer, Hyderabad