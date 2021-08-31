  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Informative articles & interesting features says writer Aruna Ravikumar

Aruna Ravikumar, Writer, Hyderabad
x

Aruna Ravikumar, Writer, Hyderabad

Highlights

Readers are addicted to their newspapers and convinced of the veracity of news only when they get it from their paper.

Readers are addicted to their newspapers and convinced of the veracity of news only when they get it from their paper.

Newspapers thrive because of their loyal readers and it is very difficult for newspapers to capture the market.

The fact that 'The Hans India' paper has been able to do this successfully and has completed a decade since its launch shows that it has captured the interest of readers.

It has sustained their interest over the years through balanced reporting, informative articles and interesting features.

As a person who is both a contributor and reader, I am happy to note its progress. Good luck to the paper on its milestone

Aruna Ravikumar,

Writer, Hyderabad

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X