Injustice done to our community: Mudhirajs

Amberpet: The state president of Mudhiraj Welfare Association, Yadagiri Mudhiraj, has alleged that political parties have done injustice to the community by not giving proper representation to the community in the forthcoming municipal elections. He was speaking at a programme held to issue appointment letter to C Narsing Rao, who was elected as working president, at the association office here on Friday.

Adagiri Mudhiraj criticised political parties for exploiting the community for votes and neglecting their welfare once elections were over. He demanded that the State government form a separate corporation for welfare of the community with Rs 1,000 crore fund. He also demanded that the government allocate 3 acres to Mudhiraj families who depend on forest resources and Asara pensions to poor Mudhiraj families who are below poverty line.

Among those who attended the programme were Mudhiraj association leaders Balraj, Thurpu Ramchander, Ananthaiah, Naveen Mudhiraj, Satish Mudhiraj, Venkatesh Mudhiraj, Venkatesh, Anjaiah, Lakshman, Satyanarayana, Narsimha, Bikshapati Mudhiraj and others.