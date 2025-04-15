Intelligence, sacrifice, foresight of Ambedkar enlivened democracy in country: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines and Telangana BJP Chief G Kishan Reddy stated that the rights people enjoy in today’s democratic system are a result of Dr BR Ambedkar’s intelligence, sacrifice, and foresight. He emphasised that everyone should remember that the benefits of democracy we experience today are due to Ambedkar’s significant contributions.

Addressing the Dr BR Amedkar Jayanthi celebrations by the BJP Telangana on Monday, he criticised the Congress party, stating that it abolished the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar and imposed a State of emergency that deprived citizens of their freedoms. He pointed out that many democratic lovers, activists, journalists, and political leaders had been imprisoned during that time. “People defeated the Congress party through the Janata Party so that the entire country could restore the Constitution in its true spirit. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Ambedkar’s dreams have begun to materialise,” he remarked. Reddy emphasised the importance of working continuously and with dedication for social justice, noting that Ambedkar has earned a special place in the hearts of millions by providing a great Constitution and equal rights for all citizens.

“We are committed to bringing Ambedkar’s spirit to the grassroots level,” he affirmed. He also reflected on the 75-year history of the Indian Constitution, which has faced many challenges under the Nehru family and Congress party rule. “It is essential for everyone to discuss how the Congress party has conspired to weaken and undermine the Constitution,” he added.

The Union Minister expressed that the Congress party had disrespected Baba Saheb Ambedkar at every turn.

He recalled that when Ambedkar passed away, his mortal remains were transported from Delhi to Mumbai without being accorded the full respect typically reserved for prominent figures, highlighting the neglect and contempt shown by the Congress party towards him.

Further, Congress has tried to tarnish Ambedkar’s reputation by not placing his portrait in Parliament, which reflects their attitude. He mentioned that the Congress has historically opposed reservations and cited that the then Prime Minister Nehru wrote letters to various Chief Ministers undermining the implementation of reservation policies. “The BJP government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been working diligently for the past 11 years to fulfill Ambedkar’s dreams. Aiming to promote equality and social justice at the grassroots level,” he added.