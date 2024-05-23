Live
Just In
International Biodiversity Day celebrated at Zoo Park
Hyderabad: As a part of promoting education and awareness among the visitors, ‘International Biodiversity Day’ was celebrated on Wednesday at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad.
A Nagamani, deputy curator, Nehru Zoological Park, inaugurated the clay modelling workshop. About 800 visitors participated in the workshop, and they were trained to design the models of wild animals and birds. On this occasion, most of the visitors expressed happiness and stated that the programme was very interesting and that they learned about the importance of each species.
In the afternoon session, a millets exhibition was conducted at the wings area in collaboration with the ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research, Hyderabad. In this exhibition, nine varieties of millets were exhibited, and their importance was explained.