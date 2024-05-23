  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

International Biodiversity Day celebrated at Zoo Park

International Biodiversity Day celebrated at Zoo Park
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: As a part of promoting education and awareness among the visitors, ‘International Biodiversity Day’ was celebrated on Wednesday at Nehru...

Hyderabad: As a part of promoting education and awareness among the visitors, ‘International Biodiversity Day’ was celebrated on Wednesday at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad.

A Nagamani, deputy curator, Nehru Zoological Park, inaugurated the clay modelling workshop. About 800 visitors participated in the workshop, and they were trained to design the models of wild animals and birds. On this occasion, most of the visitors expressed happiness and stated that the programme was very interesting and that they learned about the importance of each species.

In the afternoon session, a millets exhibition was conducted at the wings area in collaboration with the ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research, Hyderabad. In this exhibition, nine varieties of millets were exhibited, and their importance was explained.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X