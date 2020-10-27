International flights to have E-boarding facility at Hyderabad Airport

The GMR group has reportedly said that the Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has started the paperless E Boarding facility for the international flights. It is already known that the famous Airport has been operating the end to end paperless transactions for E-boarding for the domestic flights.

As part of Central government's Digital India campaign, the International E boarding services of airports across the country has initiated the safe travel options for the passengers. The service, which adopted in the Indigo international flights is now been applicable for the Hyderabad airport after the centre has given nod for it.

According to the press release, IndiGo airlines is the one to commence this facility when the Sharjah passengers e boarded from Hyderabad in the 6E 1405 flight on October 2. While the other international flights that are being operated outside Hyderabad are contemplating to integrate with airports e boarding system which is expected to begin soon.

The CEO of GMR Hyderabad international airport Pradeep Panicker said that in the present scenario of the coronavirus outbreak, e- boarding service would provide a good experience. He said that after all regulatory approvals from the government, they have taken up the e-boarding facility for international operations.