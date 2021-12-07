International passengers can prior book for RT-PCR tests at Hyderabad airport

International passengers arriving from 'At Risk' countries in Hyderabad can now priorly book for RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).



Until now, passengers are being charged of Rs 999 for RT-PCR tests, however it price has been decreased to Rs 750 now and the test results will arrive within six hours. For Rapid PCR, Rs 3,900 is being collected, the results of which will arrive in two hours.



To book for the tests at Hyderabad airport, passengers can visit www.hyderabad.aero or covid.mapmygenome.in, officials said.



With Omicron scare, the tests at Hyderabad airport on International passengers have been increased. So far, 13 people including tested for COVID-19 at Hyderabad airport and all were shifted to Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS).

