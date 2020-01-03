Investigate Justice Loya's death: New Majlis party

Hyderabad: Taking a sneak into the suspicious death of Justice Loya almost six years ago, the AIMIM (Inquilab) party has shot a letter to Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, seeking independent probe of the case. Justice Loya, who was at that time hearing Sohrabuddin Sheikh's encounter case, was found dead under unnatural circumstances on December 1, 2014 at Nagpur.

"With the needle of suspicion pointing towards Amit Shah, who is current Union Home Minister in Justice Loya's suspicious death case, it is the responsibility of the state to probe the matter independently in order to uphold faith and belief of the people in the democratic frame work of the country," said Moulana Syed Taraq Quadri president AIMIM.

While referring to the Pune-based Loya's Family. who spoke of inconsistencies in the account of death, treatment & post-mortem, he said that CM should order for investigation of mysterious death of Justice Loya who was investigating Amit Shah's alleged role in the encounter of Sohrabuddin. "This, apart a report of former Chief Justice Mohit Shah offering Justice Loya Rs 100 crore for favourable verdict are quite appalling. CBI probing Sohrabuddin's encounter case, which has earlier charged Amit Shah of carrying extra Judicial killings, subsequently prefers not filing appeal against discharging Shah is quite intriguing," he added.

Congratulating the CM on assuming the charge of Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the letter urged him to open investigation into Justice Loya's death case citing that it was extremely essential for bringing out the truth behind the suspicious death and to uphold public faith and confidence on the independence of the judiciary. "We have confident that the CM of Maharashtra will surely take up the issue in the larger interest of the democracy," Quadri asserted.