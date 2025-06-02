  • Menu
IPE to host ICSSR-sponsored training for faculty on entrepreneurship

IPE to host ICSSR-sponsored training for faculty on entrepreneurship
Hyderabad: The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), on Sunday, announced a national-level capacity building programme for the young social sciences...

Hyderabad: The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), on Sunday, announced a national-level capacity building programme for the young social sciences faculty on entrepreneurship and start-ups from June 9 to 20. The initiative is sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).

The event will feature eminent resource persons from various renowned Central and State universities, who will lead insightful sessions on entrepreneurship education, start-up ecosystem, innovation-led research and academic mentoring. The programme is tailored for young faculty from disciplines such as management, sociology, economics, political science, anthropology, psychology and related fields.

“Through a combination of expert lectures, case studies and interactive discussions, the programme aims to empower the participants to integrate entrepreneurial thinking into their teaching, research and institutional initiatives. By the end of the two-week course, the faculty will be equipped to foster innovation, mentor students in start-up ventures and drive socially relevant academic contributions in the entrepreneurship domain. The programme is being organised at the IPE, OU campus,” said a senior officer.

