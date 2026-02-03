  1. Home
News

  • Created On:  3 Feb 2026 6:38 AM IST
Two AP veterinarians bag national award
Vijayawada: Tw veterinary officers from Andhra Pradesh have been selected for the prestigious Dr C M Singh Sushrut Gaurav Ratna Samman 2025 national award by the Veterinary Association of India (VAI). The awardees are Dr Nallapati Jagat Srinivas, Deputy Director at Ongole Veterinary Poly Clinic and Dr Madina Prasada Rao, Assistant Director in Visakhapatnam. Dr Damodar Naidu, state Director of Animal Husbandry, presented the award certificates at a ceremony attended by senior department officials. Both veterinarians have previously received numerous state and national honours for their service.

Dr C M Singh Sushrut Gaurav Ratna Samman 2025Veterinary Association of IndiaAndhra Pradesh veterinary officersDr Nallapati Jagat SrinivasDr Madina Prasada Rao
