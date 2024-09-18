iPhone 16 with pre-booking promise at Reliance Digital

Hyderabad: Reliance Digital, India’s largest electronics retail chain, has announced that all variants of the much-anticipated iPhone 16 are now available across its stores nationwide and online platforms.

The company reportedly guarantees the delivery of the exact variant pre-booked by customers, and as per their officials, the retailer promises to refund twice the pre-booking amount if they are unable to fulfill this commitment. Customers can visit any Reliance Digital store or shop online to purchase their desired iPhone 16 variant.