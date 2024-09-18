Live
- GHMC Mayor unfurls National Flag
- Sensex, Nifty scale fresh peaks
- Mega sanitation drive launched
- Praja Palana Dinotsavam celebrated at Nehru zoo
- Speak out on insult to community by Munirathna: DKS
- Congress brought cultural renaissance to State: Revanth
- GVMC to take up development works worth Rs 30 cr
- TG attained liberation through Armed Struggle: Ponnam
- Darshan’s judicial custody extended, facilities to be given as per law
- Divi’s Laboratories donate Rs15 cr for flood victims
iPhone 16 with pre-booking promise at Reliance Digital
Reliance Digital, India’s largest electronics retail chain, has announced that all variants of the much-anticipated iPhone 16 are now available across its stores nationwide and online platforms.
The company reportedly guarantees the delivery of the exact variant pre-booked by customers, and as per their officials, the retailer promises to refund twice the pre-booking amount if they are unable to fulfill this commitment. Customers can visit any Reliance Digital store or shop online to purchase their desired iPhone 16 variant.
