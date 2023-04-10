IPS, IAS officials feel heat as BRS-BJP sparring intensifies

Hyderabad: Are Telangana cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officials feeling the heat as the political war between BRS and BJP intensifies.

The BJP which has stepped up its ante against BRS has also come down heavily on the IPS officials alleging that they were disregarding the rule book.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, TS BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party MLAs M Raghunandan Rao and Eatala Rajender and several senior leaders allege that the acts of some IPS officials was bringing disgrace to character of the all-India civil services.

BJP vice president D K Aruna said people look at the IPS and IAS officials as inspiration. She appealed to them no to fall in the eyes of people and lose their trust by acting to the whims and fancies of the BRS. Eatala said police officials should act impartially.

The recent remarks of Raghunandan Rao invited the wrath of the Telangana IPS Officers' Association. It demanded the State Assembly Speaker to take action against him for making uncharitable remarks against the State DGP Anjani Kumar. Remarks against the Warangal Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath have also invited the anger of the State police officers.

The State BJP leaders appealed to IAS officials not follow 'Yes Minister' policy. Kishan Reddy felt that the IAS officers were not even responding to letters sent by Union ministers regarding certain developmental activities to be taken up in the State. Another allegation by TBJP leaders was that IAS officials were not taking the issue of illegal land dealings around the State capital seriously.