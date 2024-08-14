Irrigation projects faced apathy during BRS rule: Jupally

Hyderabad: Countering the allegations made by BRS leaders on irrigation projects under erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao felt that the pink party was shedding crocodile tears, as it has completely failed to do justice to erstwhile Mahbubnagar during the party’s decade-long rule.

The Minister, while condemning the statements made by former minister Niranjan Reddy and R S Praveen Kumar, felt that the BRS was passing on the buck to Congress to avert any blame over the projects. While emphasising how incomplete projects were inaugurated, he said that the Palamuru-RR Lift Irrigation project was declared functional despite only being 20 per cent complete by the time the elections came. He questioned who expects the Congress government to complete irrigation projects within a few months of being in power when the BRS had failed to do so during its 10-year rule.