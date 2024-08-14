  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Irrigation projects faced apathy during BRS rule: Jupally

Irrigation projects faced apathy during BRS rule: Jupally
x
Highlights

Countering the allegations made by BRS leaders on irrigation projects under erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao felt that the pink party was shedding crocodile tears, as it has completely failed to do justice to erstwhile Mahbubnagar during the party’s decade-long rule.

Hyderabad: Countering the allegations made by BRS leaders on irrigation projects under erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao felt that the pink party was shedding crocodile tears, as it has completely failed to do justice to erstwhile Mahbubnagar during the party’s decade-long rule.

The Minister, while condemning the statements made by former minister Niranjan Reddy and R S Praveen Kumar, felt that the BRS was passing on the buck to Congress to avert any blame over the projects. While emphasising how incomplete projects were inaugurated, he said that the Palamuru-RR Lift Irrigation project was declared functional despite only being 20 per cent complete by the time the elections came. He questioned who expects the Congress government to complete irrigation projects within a few months of being in power when the BRS had failed to do so during its 10-year rule.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X