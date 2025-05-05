Is Article 370 being implemented in Telugu states, albeit invisibly?

Hyderabad: Has the Article 370, a temporary provision relating to Jammu and Kashmir, now revoked, being implemented under the nose of successive governments since the days of United Andhra Pradesh to date, albeit invisibly?

The question comes to the fore following none other than the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who on Sunday reminded the Telangana State government of the Centre’s directive to take steps for the deportation of the Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.

Insisting that this matter is being taken seriously across the country, he said, “It is not sufficient on the part of the Telangana government to implement only token measures. Reports indicate that many individuals, including several Rohingyas, are living here without passports or visas.” He said that the Congress government should clarify its position regarding the return of Rohingyas and other country nationals staying in Hyderabad and Telangana without valid documents. “This issue must be treated as a law and order concern rather than a religious or political one. If it is politicised, Hyderabad could become a haven for terrorists,” he warned.

Speaking to Hans India, a former senior police official who served in the Telangana region of the United Andhra Pradesh stated, “The revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution concerning Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) confirmed an exclusive right for the state government of J&K to decide who qualifies as a ‘permanent resident’ of that state. The law governing the designation of a ‘permanent resident’ in J&K was outlined in a specific act from 1954. However, many individuals who entered from across the border managed to obtain valid documents such as ration cards, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and voter IDs. Based on these valid documents issued by the J&K state authorities, some individuals obtained Indian passports.”

This was all out in the open now at the Attari-Wagah Boarder, with people holding Pakistani passports residing not only in J&K but also in some other states for decades, and they even have children and grandchildren. While some of the same family members hold Pakistan passports, others from the same family have Indian passports. Now, when the Centre has asked Pakistanis to return by revoking their visas and permits, a ‘humanitarian crisis’ has come out in the open at the Attari-Wagah border. This exposes the laxity of the home, revenue, police and other departments of the state government machinery issuing Aadhaar, voter identity cards and other valid documents to foreign nationals who now claim Indian domicile, putting internal security at risk, he added.

When asked, a faculty member of the Department of Law from Osmania University said they hold all the valid documents, which the state government machinery should issue only to Indian nationals.

However, the gross negligence of the successive state governments of J&K and its machinery has allowed it to develop into a situation of national security, coming in conflict with Indian and International Laws relating to human rights and the protection of children and migrants. This gives scope to those overstaying their visas and illegally entering the country to knock the doors of the courts for seeking reliefs of different kinds,” he pointed out.

Against this backdrop, questions are now being asked whether the Telangana State home, revenue, GHMC, and other municipal bodies acting like their counterparts in the J&K for turning their backs allowing similar situations to develop in the State.

Despite numerous complaints over issuing voter cards to Bangladeshis and Rohingyas during the past several elections, the GHMC has not clarified to people as to what action it has taken. The district collector is responsible as the district election authority, for ensuring proper preparation of the voters lists and the issue of ration cards. However, so far, none of these entities, including the State Chief Electoral Officer have ever clarified on these issues.

The State police and home department officials from several states have disclosed information about the number of foreign nationals who are illegally residing in their regions and the measures taken to deport them. However, it remains a puzzling question as to why neither the Telangana State Home Secretary nor state police officials have provided similar details, unlike their counterparts in other states.