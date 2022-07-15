Is TSDMA Giving Go By To Protocols?

Hyderabad: Does the Telangana State Disaster Management Authority (TSDMA) give a go-by to the dissemination of information and creating awareness protocols among the stakeholders in the case of disasters?



According to sources, until 2014 in united Andhra Pradesh, the Disaster Management department had followed a few protocols.

One of the key aspects of the Disaster Management Act and guidelines include creating pre and post-disaster communication dissemination.

Particularly to create awareness among people to seek their maximum cooperation in the government's efforts in during man-made and natural disasters, like floods, cyclones.

Also, the SDMA has to release daily bulletins in public domain on disaster management and mitigation efforts of the State government and its departments.

Speaking to The Hans India, a top official from the State Disaster Response department said, "We are on only response department.

But the management authority functions under the Revenue department. And, it is bringing in coordinated efforts in implementing the Disaster Management Act, rules, regulations and guidelines issued from time to time."

However, barring a press conference of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and a review of the efforts of various departments, the TSDMA has not released any daily bulletins of details of the torrential rain lashing across the State, its impact, rescue, relief and shifting of affected population from low-lying areas, as had been done earlier.

This makes the TSDMA fail to communicate with people and fail to disseminate information to the stakeholders as part of its management planning.