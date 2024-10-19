ISBACON meeting opens with a bang, proves a big draw for startup owners

Hyderabad: The 16th edition of the ISBACON 2024 Conference has taken the startup community by storm, with numerous researchers and stakeholders from the Indian startup ecosystem gathering at the CCMB to attend one of India's biggest innovation and entrepreneurship conclaves. The primary focus was to explore the latest trends in the startup ecosystem, share innovative ideas, and foster key partnerships.

Over the past three years, Hyderabad has earned the title of India’s Next Start-up Powerhouse, making it no surprise that ISBACON, the Mecca for startup incubators and accelerators, has chosen the city as its host. After 2007, this is the second time the three-day conference is being hosted in Hyderabad. The 16th edition of ISBACON 2024 is jointly organized by ISBA and the Atal Incubation Centre - Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (AIC-CCMB) at CSIR-CCMB, Hyderabad. A pre-conference session was organized on Thursday at T-Hub, attracting over 200 delegates, including investors, government representatives, industry experts, and thought leaders.

According to organizers, as innovation and technology startups become increasingly vital to national growth, the role of incubators in nurturing these enterprises has become even more crucial. ISBA plays an active role in shaping policies related to incubation, startups, innovation, and CSR by engaging with various state and central government agencies, as incubation centers strive to nurture diverse startups. The program promises three dynamic days of discussions on global innovation synergies, India’s groundbreaking advances, policy frameworks, and invaluable networking opportunities with over 250 major stakeholders. During the inaugural session, various Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between different stakeholders. This three-day event will close its curtains on October 19, with BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) delivering the valedictory talk at the conference tomorrow, sharing his insights and vision to culminate this prestigious event.

Dr. K. Suresh Kumar, President of ISBA, said, “The goal of ISBACON is to enhance business incubation efforts in India by enabling the exchange of information, sharing experiences, and fostering networking among Indian Business Incubators (TBIs), Science and Technology Entrepreneurs Parks (STEPs), and other associated organizations. The objective is to cultivate a mature startup ecosystem that encourages innovation and collaboration.”

Dr.Madhusudhana Rao, CEO of AIC-CCMB, noted, “Industry 5.0 in India will be driven by the startups of today. ISBA’s initiatives and network amplify the entrepreneurial spirit in India through the association of enablers who are critical for nurturing and shaping these startups.”

Dr. Vinay Nandicoori, Director of CCMB, stated, “This is a unique opportunity to integrate the startup ecosystem with CCMB, a premier institute dedicated to fundamental life sciences research.”