Live
- Fitness Apps Available in India- A Guide to Choose the best Fitness App
- ISKCON organises Sri Krishna Janmashtami at HMT Swarnapuri colony in Hyderabad
- Telangana governor to tour erstwhile Warangal district from August 27
- Bird flu: Odisha govt culls over 11,700 chickens
- Maharaja Trophy T20: Gautam, Shrijith script Hubli Tigers’ 42-run win over Mangaluru Dragons
- Uber fined $324 million over data transfer breach of European cab drivers
- BJP dares Telangana CM to demolish institutions built by Akbaruddin Owaisi
- Kangana must apologise for her ‘shameful’ remarks on farmers: Congress
- Chhattisgarh govt hands over Mahadev app betting case probe to CBI
- South African president highlights need for energy transition
Just In
ISKCON organises Sri Krishna Janmashtami at HMT Swarnapuri colony in Hyderabad
International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Miyapur Temple is organised Sri Krishna Janmastami Mahotsav today i.e on Monday at HMT Swarnapuri Colony Community Hall, Ameenpur, Miyapur with great enthusiasm n devotional fervor.
International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Miyapur Temple is organised Sri Krishna Janmastami Mahotsav today i.e on Monday at HMT Swarnapuri Colony Community Hall, Ameenpur, Miyapur with great enthusiasm n devotional fervor.
Programes started with Mangal Harathi, Group Chanting of Hare Krishana, Preaches of Bhagavatham. On this occasion conducted Shri Krishna Nama Sahastra Vali Yagya and Kalasa Abhishekam. Also distrubuted joyful prizes to children who are winners in different comepitions.
RERA chairman Satyanarayana participated as guest and distributed prizes. Miyapur ISKCON temple President Sriram Dasa, Endowment Officer Somaraju, Local Representatives Ravi Yadav, Devender Rao, Ramulu, ISKCON members Goparaju Srinivas, Devishetty Srinivas, devotees in large number have attended.