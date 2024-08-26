  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

ISKCON organises Sri Krishna Janmashtami at HMT Swarnapuri colony in Hyderabad

ISKCON organises Sri Krishna Janmashtami at HMT Swarnapuri colony in Hyderabad
x
Highlights

International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Miyapur Temple is organised Sri Krishna Janmastami Mahotsav today i.e on Monday at HMT Swarnapuri Colony Community Hall, Ameenpur, Miyapur with great enthusiasm n devotional fervor.

International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Miyapur Temple is organised Sri Krishna Janmastami Mahotsav today i.e on Monday at HMT Swarnapuri Colony Community Hall, Ameenpur, Miyapur with great enthusiasm n devotional fervor.

Programes started with Mangal Harathi, Group Chanting of Hare Krishana, Preaches of Bhagavatham. On this occasion conducted Shri Krishna Nama Sahastra Vali Yagya and Kalasa Abhishekam. Also distrubuted joyful prizes to children who are winners in different comepitions.

RERA chairman Satyanarayana participated as guest and distributed prizes. Miyapur ISKCON temple President Sriram Dasa, Endowment Officer Somaraju, Local Representatives Ravi Yadav, Devender Rao, Ramulu, ISKCON members Goparaju Srinivas, Devishetty Srinivas, devotees in large number have attended.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X