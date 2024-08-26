ISKCON organises Sri Krishna Janmashtami at HMT Swarnapuri colony in Hyderabad

International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Miyapur Temple is organised Sri Krishna Janmastami Mahotsav today i.e on Monday at HMT Swarnapuri Colony Community Hall, Ameenpur, Miyapur with great enthusiasm n devotional fervor.

Programes started with Mangal Harathi, Group Chanting of Hare Krishana, Preaches of Bhagavatham. On this occasion conducted Shri Krishna Nama Sahastra Vali Yagya and Kalasa Abhishekam. Also distrubuted joyful prizes to children who are winners in different comepitions.

RERA chairman Satyanarayana participated as guest and distributed prizes. Miyapur ISKCON temple President Sriram Dasa, Endowment Officer Somaraju, Local Representatives Ravi Yadav, Devender Rao, Ramulu, ISKCON members Goparaju Srinivas, Devishetty Srinivas, devotees in large number have attended.

Delete Edit



