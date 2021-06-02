Issue job notification on State Formation Day: Bandi Sanjay Kumar to KCR

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to issue job notifications on the occasion of seventh anniversary of the Telangana Formation Day.

The Karimnagar MP on Tuesday said that the very fight for the separate State was meant for Telangana to gets its due in water, funds and jobs. However, after the State was created, the water had gone to the farmhouse of the CM, funds to those who vow their allegiance to KCR and job appointments to the TRS chief's family, he mocked.

The BJP MP said that youth have played a vital role in both the first and second phase of separate State movement. However, they were given a raw deal in jobs.

Lakhs of young men and women in Telangana have been waiting for the recruitment notifications and many of them have become ineligible on account of the age criterion, he added.

"The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) former chairman Ganta Chakrapani has announced that in all 25 lakh people have registered themselves with the commission. The Biswal Committee has identified 2.9 lakh vacancies in the government.

However, not a single Group-I notification has been issued and the vacant teachers' posts are remaining unfilled after the formation of Telangana," Bandi said. He charged the TRS government of cheating the young graduates promising to issue job notification to fill 50,000 vacancies after the Graduate MLC Constituency elections.

Similarly, the promise of providing unemployment allowance was safely forgotten after getting votes.

While the regularisation process of 25,000 artisan staff working for the power utilities in Telangana and about 20,000 contract employees were left in the lurch, 12,000 Vidya Volunteers were left to starve in the times of Covid, he said, adding that the government had announced PRC before the MLC elections, but was yet to complete the process.