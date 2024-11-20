IT Minister opens India’s first Global Capability Centre in city

Hyderabad: “The city of Hyderabad continues to solidify its position as a global hub for innovation and excellence,” said State Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu during the inauguration of Evernorth Health Services India’s first Global Capability Centre (GCC). Located in Sattva Knowledge Park, Hitech City, the state-of-the-art facility was officially inaugurated on Tuesday.

The Hyderabad GCC is designed as a “site of the future,” promoting vitality through inclusive and innovative design. The workspace is tailored to foster a sense of well-being and community, featuring amenities such as fitness centres, dining options, and wellness spaces. Spanning four leased floors, each approximately 1,00,000 square feet, two floors are already operational and ready to accommodate employees. Hyderabad was chosen as the site for its rich technical expertise and supportive ecosystem, making it an ideal hub for global healthcare innovation. The GCC will enable Evernorth to create, connect, and deliver premier health services tailored to the evolving needs of stakeholders worldwide.