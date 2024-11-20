Live
- Panic in Siddiqnagar as Four-Storey Building Tilts in Madhapur
- Controversy Surrounds Hyderabad Metro Rail: N.V.S. Reddy’s Comments on Losses Spark Government Concerns
- Android 16 Preview Released: Who Can Access It and What's New
- Rights activist demands Manipur CM’s resignation
- Controversy erupts over cancellation of ineligible BPL cards
- TTD to release February quota Arjitha seva tickets tomorrow
- BJP workers protest alleged misuse of SC funds, clash with PWD officials
- Votes will follow if politicians give up their theatrics
- Vikram Gowda tracked through local informants
- Maharashtra & Jharkhand Polls 2024: Key Battles and Leadership Uncertainty
Just In
IT Minister opens India’s first Global Capability Centre in city
“The city of Hyderabad continues to solidify its position as a global hub for innovation and excellence,” said State Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu during the inauguration of Evernorth Health Services India’s first Global Capability Centre (GCC).
Hyderabad: “The city of Hyderabad continues to solidify its position as a global hub for innovation and excellence,” said State Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu during the inauguration of Evernorth Health Services India’s first Global Capability Centre (GCC). Located in Sattva Knowledge Park, Hitech City, the state-of-the-art facility was officially inaugurated on Tuesday.
The Hyderabad GCC is designed as a “site of the future,” promoting vitality through inclusive and innovative design. The workspace is tailored to foster a sense of well-being and community, featuring amenities such as fitness centres, dining options, and wellness spaces. Spanning four leased floors, each approximately 1,00,000 square feet, two floors are already operational and ready to accommodate employees. Hyderabad was chosen as the site for its rich technical expertise and supportive ecosystem, making it an ideal hub for global healthcare innovation. The GCC will enable Evernorth to create, connect, and deliver premier health services tailored to the evolving needs of stakeholders worldwide.