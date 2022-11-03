It's a plot to kill me, fumes Eatala

Hyderabad: Former Finance Minister and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender has alleged that there is a conspiracy to kill him and the attack on him was well planned. "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is responsible even one drop of blood from his body spills", he asserted while addressing the media here on Wednesday.

The MLA charged that attacks on the BJP leaders are taking place with the encouragement of the CM. He said it was not the first time KCR tried to take revenge on him after the defeat of TRS in Huzurabad out of a political vendetta. "Earlier, KCR believed in money and alcohol. If the Union minister could not be protected, what is the condition of the common man in Telangana?"

Eatala stated that during the Telangana movement, he could travel even in middle of night in a car and had confidence to come back safely. "But, it is totally opposite now; there is fear whether one who goes out would come back safely in Telangana, he rued.

He alleged that the TRS leaders and cadre tried to stop his wife Jamuna from campaigning in her own village and advised people "let's not sit back and watch the TRS attacks." The MLA said his convoy was attacked as per a plan.

"They tried to attack my convoy several times. Similarly, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy's campaign was also blocked in Palivela village. Why the police and the administration did nothing when Reddy's campaign was obstructed? When my wife was campaigning from house to house in Palivela she was abused. He charged that BJP activists were stoned and beaten with TRS flag sticks. "If it wasn't for my gunmen, I wouldn't have been saved".

"My PRO Chaitanya and gunman Anjaiah were injured," he said. The former minister charged that the DGP, who earlier had a good name, miserably failed in protecting people, and even let down the morale of the police.

Eatala questioned how a local DSP was hit and wondered what message a minister was sending drinking alcohol in daylight during the campaign? "Ministers and MLAs had to go so low throwing liquor parties in sheds and private enclaves to win the election.

He asked can one party leaders and cadre go while another party is holding a meeting and organising a programme. "TRS leaders had come to our meeting and attacked us at Palivela, he said. He reminded the CM that he was an MLA and member of the national party's national executive and that the party ruling the country would not be a mute spectator if attempts were made on his life.