It's a quid pro quo between TRS, BJP: Revanth

Hyderabad / New Delhi: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A Revanth Reddy said that the decision of the TRS MPs to boycott the Parliament for the remainder of the winter session has nothing to do with paddy farmers. But it was done to prevent an enquiry against the ruling party leaders by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into an alleged land allotment scam of about Rs 3,000 crore.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday, the Congress leader said that he had already predicted on Monday that the TRS MPs would stop their 'so-called protest' in the Parliament on paddy procurement issue from Tuesday onwards and return home.

"The 'boycott' was a part of the TRS-BJP deal wherein TRS MPs enacted the drama of protest for a week to prevent other Opposition parties from having discussion on farm bills and other important issues," he stated.

Revanth Reddy said that a foreign company was allotted some land on the outskirts of Hyderabad about 15 years ago in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. 'The allotment was done for an amount of Rs 450 crore by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) through an open auction. However, after the formation of Telangana, one realtor, who also owns a TV channel, and an irrigation contractor and very close to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, forced the foreign company to sell the allotted land to them for about Rs 300 crore. He said that the present value of the allotted land was nearly Rs 3,000 crore.

Further, the State government was empowered to take back the allotted lands if a company fails to start its operation. But it cannot facilitate transfer of land from one company to another, for whatever be the reasons,' he explained. The TPCC chief claimed that the Enforcement Directorate had already served notices to the realtor and contractor in this matter.