It's Centre that pushed us till Delhi

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that they have been forced to come to Delhi for the sake of farmers as the Centre created an unwarranted situation.

Speaking during the protest in Delhi on Monday, he said the farmers were alerted to sensing the Centre's designs. When the State government asked about the procurement for Yasangi rice, the BJP leaders asked why they were asking so early on the issue? Several times, teams of Ministers from the State have met the Central Ministers.

Besides, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had asked the Centre to stress the need to find alternative ways. Also, sought clarification from the Union Minister concerned to provide details as to how the Centre was going to purchase paddy and how they were going to procure other agricultural produce from Telangana.

However, the Union Minister had responded irresponsibly to farmers of Telangana and asked to make the people of Telangana consume broken rice.

"Telangana farmers have cultivated more rice than Punjab. Instead of appreciating the State, the Centre is trying to harass us," he added. Singireddy said that the high yields and production of various crops in Telangana reflect the foresight and vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

"There is no central assistance in providing water, free power, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima. Yet, the Centre is trying to shun its responsibility of procuring paddy," he rued, adding that the BJP adamantly forced farmers to take to roads and ended up bowing before them tendering an apology.