It’s official: Revised fare chart with 10pc discount

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited on Friday announced the revised fare chart for Hyderabad Metro Rail, which is offering a 10 per cent discount.





According to metro officials, the Metro Rail fare up to 2 km after the revision with a discount will be Rs 11, and between 2 km and 4 km, it will be Rs 17. The fare, which escalates with km, will be Rs 69 for a distance of more than 24 km. The revised fare will come into effect on Saturday and will be applicable across all fare media, including paper, QR/token, digital ticket, and smart card.

Passengers were requested to visit the official website at www.ltmetro.com for more information and updates.