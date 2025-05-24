  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

It’s official: Revised fare chart with 10pc discount

It’s official: Revised fare chart with 10pc discount
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited on Friday announced the revised fare chart for Hyderabad Metro Rail, which is offering a 10 per cent...

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited on Friday announced the revised fare chart for Hyderabad Metro Rail, which is offering a 10 per cent discount.


According to metro officials, the Metro Rail fare up to 2 km after the revision with a discount will be Rs 11, and between 2 km and 4 km, it will be Rs 17. The fare, which escalates with km, will be Rs 69 for a distance of more than 24 km. The revised fare will come into effect on Saturday and will be applicable across all fare media, including paper, QR/token, digital ticket, and smart card.

Passengers were requested to visit the official website at www.ltmetro.com for more information and updates.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick