Live
- Survey reveals growing discontent with govt, BJP ascends
- 'Save your lives first': Pak Army commander told juniors
- Anti-terrorist operation continues in Kishtwar
- SC issues notice to Centre on plea to ban betting apps
- 4 Maoists neutralised in Maha’s Gadchiroli
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy vists to Zaheerabad
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges check the rates on 24 May, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 24 May, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges check the rates on 24 May, 2025
- Telangana and AP CMs To Attend NITI Aayog Meeting in Delhi
It’s official: Revised fare chart with 10pc discount
Highlights
Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited on Friday announced the revised fare chart for Hyderabad Metro Rail, which is offering a 10 per cent...
Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited on Friday announced the revised fare chart for Hyderabad Metro Rail, which is offering a 10 per cent discount.
According to metro officials, the Metro Rail fare up to 2 km after the revision with a discount will be Rs 11, and between 2 km and 4 km, it will be Rs 17. The fare, which escalates with km, will be Rs 69 for a distance of more than 24 km. The revised fare will come into effect on Saturday and will be applicable across all fare media, including paper, QR/token, digital ticket, and smart card.
Passengers were requested to visit the official website at www.ltmetro.com for more information and updates.
Next Story