IWA gets conference hall

Hyderabad: Indian Water Works Association (UWWA) inaugurated new conference hall at HMWSSB office in SR Nagar on Friday. HMWSSB MD Dana Kishore inaugurated the hall and appreciated the engineers of Water Board for their complete efforts in improving services to the consumers effectively.

Dr M Satyanarayana, chairman, IWA gave a Power Point Presentation on the topic of International Scenario on Water Conservation Approaches. Suresh Kumar, IWA vice chairman of Hyderabad Center, Kondara Reddy, secretary, Water Board directors Ajmeera Krishna and D Sridhar Babu, V L Praveen Kumar and others were present.