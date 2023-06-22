Jaago Voter…Choose Your Leader: BRS turns Malkajgiri into its bastion

Hyderabad: The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has laid a strong foot in the Malkajgiri constituency, while the party’s unwavering dedication to driving a positive change is commendable. Striking a balance between achievements and areas needing improvement, the party has laid a strong foundation in the constituency

The constituency came into existence in 2008, as per the Delimitation Act of 2002.

As of 2019, Malkajgiri is the largest Lok Sabha constituency by the number of electors with 3.15 lakh. It comprises neighbourhoods, including Malkajgiri, Safilguda, Moulali, Vinayak Nagar, Kakatiya Nagar, East Anandbagh, Gowtham Nagar, Neredmet, Sainikpuri and Alwal.

Its first elections were in 2009 as a constituency of the State of Andhra Pradesh. The first member of parliament (MP) was SarveySathyanarayana of the Indian National Congress.

The new State of Telangana was created in 2014 by the implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014.The constituency became part of it.

The BRS (previously TRS) has been winning the seat with the highest majority of votes bagging more than 55 per cent of overall votes it won in 2018. Mynampally Hanumanth Rao is present MLA representing the constituency since 2014, when the party won more than 37 per cent votes.

In the last two terms of the Assembly elections, in 2014 C Kanaka Reddy won the seat with 77,132 votes (33.7 percent), N Ramchander Rao (BJP) was second with 74,364 votes(32.5% votes) and NamdhikantiSridhar (INC) got 37,201 votes (16.3% ).





In 2018, Mynampally won the majority of votes, 1.14,149, with 55.49 per cent, Ramchander Rao stood second with 40,451 votes(19.31%) and TJS Kapilavai Dileep Kumar (TJS) got 34,219 votes with 16.3%.



Sources says in the upcoming elections there is a chance of BRS win in Malkajgiri 0constituency , as ball is in the party’s court. There is no other strong candidate in the Opposition parties to face challenges and win the seat.

Hoping for better development, social activist Robin Zacceheus said hardly few fractions of development has taken place. Earlier the ruling party promised that a road under bridge will be taken up, but till date nothing has been done. Youth would be given employment; proper facilities would be created in government schools and hospital, but nothing has happened. “This time we want a representative who will do both--infrastructure development and creating jobs.