Jagadish writes to Speaker, seeks disqualification of turncoat MLAs

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Wednesday sent the disqualification petitions against the party MLAs Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Dr Sanjay through speed post after the latter allegedly did not give an appointment to the opposition party.

The BRS leaders tried to contact the Speaker but failed and hence they have decided to send the petitions through a speed post. Talking to the media at Telangana Bhavan, MLA Jagdish Reddy said that the MLAs Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Dr Sanjay Kumar have won on the B form of the party. Their joining the Congress party is an illegal act. As per the Anti-Defection Act, the membership of both should be cancelled. “We have been waiting for the appointment of the Speaker since Tuesday. We are not being given an appointment. Through other means such as through speed post and by e-mail, we have complained about their disqualification,” said Jagadish Reddy, demanding action be taken against them or else they would take legal action.

The BRS leader alleged that it was the Congress Party which is encouraging defections. The ruling party had mentioned in its manifesto and included in the Panch Nyay that the MLAs defecting to other parties would result in disqualification of the MLA, but the same party was promoting the defections.

Replying to a question, the BRS leader said that during their party rule, the Congress MLAs came to KCR and expressed their willingness to join BRS, adding that they had joined as per the law by merging two third of the MLAs.

Reacting on the party MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy's likely switch to Congress, Jagadish Reddy commented that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was visiting every house and offering scarves and what is the guarantee that he will not meet the MLA in Delhi.