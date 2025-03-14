Jagadish’s comments against Speaker reflect elitist mindset: Uttam

Hyderabad: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy strongly criticised Suryapet MLA Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy for his controversial remarks against Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. He called the comments highly inappropriate and an insult to India’s parliamentary democracy.

Uttam Kumar Reddy asserted that the Speaker holds supreme authority in the legislative system and that no member has the right to question their position. He stated that Jagadish Reddy’s remarks clearly undermined the parliamentary system and reflected an attitude of arrogance.

The Minister also pointed out that the Speaker is a senior Dalit leader and said that the comments made against him exposed an elitist mindset. He warned that such behaviour would not be tolerated and insisted that strict action must be taken against the MLA.

Recalling past incidents, Uttam Kumar Reddy mentioned how, during the previous government, MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Sampath Kumar had their membership revoked during the Governor’s address in the Assembly.

Demanding strict action against Jagadish Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy urged that the matter be referred to the Assembly Ethics Committee for further review.