Jagannath Swamy Rathotsavam to take place tomorrow in Banjara Hills

The annual Jagannath Swamy Rathotsavam at Banjara Hills Road No. 12 is set to take place on the 7th of this month. This event marks the day when Swami went into exile, only to return to the temple on the 15th of this month. Devotees eagerly anticipate this occasion, with festivities scheduled to begin on the 17th of this month.

Organizers of the temple have gone to great lengths to prepare for this significant event. The chariots carrying Jagannath, Subhadra Devi, and Bhalabhadru have been meticulously decorated for the ceremony. Just like in Puri, the chariots will be cleaned with a broom made of gold, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

In anticipation of the large crowds expected to attend the celebrations, traffic police have been tasked with identifying vacant spaces for parking accommodations. This will help ensure that devotees can easily access the temple and participate in the festivities without any inconvenience.

The Banjara Hills Ratha Yatra has become a cherished tradition, drawing in devotees from far and wide to pay homage to Lord Jagannath. With elaborate decorations, traditional rituals, and fervent devotion, this event promises to be a memorable and auspicious occasion for all those in attendance