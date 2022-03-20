Jagga Reddy slams AICC in-charge, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy,

Hyderabad: Congress party MLA T Jagga Reddy on Sunday came down heavily against the AICC state incharge Manickam Tagore and TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy and alleged that the two leaders were not following their suggestions. He also alleged that both the leaders were conveying their concerns and fears to the Congress party president Sonia Gandhi.

Speaking to media after taking part in a special meeting of the senior leaders of the Congress party he said that they discussed about the steps to be taken to avoid a humiliating defeat it witnessed in the recent Punjab State elections. He said that they were ready to respond to any kind of show cause notice issued to them. He made it clear that no leader of the party has the courage to suspend them from the party and warned that he would expose the secret deeds of his rivals to his party. He made it clear that he would remain loyal to the party high command even after his suspension.

Targeting the TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy , he said that he was ready to quit from his MLA post if Revanth accepted his challenge and added that he would treat Revanth as a hero if the latter fielded a party leader and ensured his victory in his assembly seat Sanga Reddy. He alleged that Revanth was not following the ideologies of the party.