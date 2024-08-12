Jainoor girls school turns into a boon for wannabe students

Hyderabad: Scores of female students in the Agency area of Jainoor mandal under Komaram Bheem district who were on the brink of dropping out of school education are now part of the new Residential School being run by TMREIS. The newly started school for female students now has a strength of 270 girls, most of whom otherwise would have discontinued education owing to lack of facilities in the area.

The institutions run by TMREIS (Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society) have a record enrollment, crossing 93,000 in strength this year. With steps to encourage enrollment of female students and special focus in agency areas the society is able to give a fresh breath of life amongst scores of potential drop outs, particularly in remote areas. “About 150 girls who could not pursue high school education due to non-availability of English medium high schools in Jainoor and nearby mandal. Parents have requested to start high school classes in Jainoor residential school from next academic year,” told the Society secretary, Aisha Masrat Khanam to The Hans India after her visit on Saturday.

Prior to establishment of the institution, the students were travelling some 60 to 70 km to the nearest high schools, while others were enrolled in madrasas. Apart from Jainoor, the boys campus in Utnoor under Adilabad in agency area which was started a few years back is another example where the authorities have now kept special focus to ensure quality education is imparted to the underprivileged, free of cost. “30 students are admitted at nearby TGMREIS school in Kagaznagar and Utnoor this year. This year, we introduced MLT and computer graphics vocational courses for them. Next year we will plan to start national skills development council certified courses in emerging technologies like generative AI, metaverse, blockchain, etc.” the official explained.

With a fresh budget allocation of about Rs 1,000 cr, TMREIS aims to cross more than 1 lakh student enrollments next year. By the end of 2023-24 academic year, the TMR Schools and Junior Colleges had a strength of 83,128 students from the full sanctioned strength of 1.3 lakh students, with the 75:25 ratio of Minority and non-Minority. The official expressed optimism that with the State government’s support, achieving full sanctioned strength will be a reality within a few years.